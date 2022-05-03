Advertisement

Monmouth-Roseville softball team honors life of friend and teammate Riley Thomas on senior night

By Joey Donia
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On senior night for the Monmouth-Roseville softball team, the Titans honored the life and legacy of their friend and teammate Riley Thomas who passed away at age 12 after a battle with cancer. Monday would have been Riley’s senior night. A teddy bear in Riley’s honor named Riley’s Angel was at the ceremony with Riley’s mom to honor Riley. The teddy bear has been going to all of the special events with Riley’s friends and family for several years. You can watch that story here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Jermaine Johnson, 38, and Tityana Tanesha Woodland, 26, are both facing several charges...
2 facing charges after robbing, assaulting a man in Davenport
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
LMPD officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Warren Avenue around...
Police: 1 juvenile injured in Rock Island shooting
Do you have unclaimed property or money in Rock Island County?
logo
Union members at Case New Holland Industrial start strike Monday

Latest News

Assumption's Jade Jackson wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Assumption soccer star Jade Jackson wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Des Moines, IA
PV grabs a Drake Relays championship on the final day
Moline, IL
Steamwheelers top Green Bay to move to 4-3
Mount Pleasant's Jadan Brumbaugh wins 2nd Drake Relays title in shot put
Mount Pleasant’s Jadan Brumbaugh wins 2nd Drake Relays title in shot put