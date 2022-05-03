Monmouth-Roseville softball team honors life of friend and teammate Riley Thomas on senior night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On senior night for the Monmouth-Roseville softball team, the Titans honored the life and legacy of their friend and teammate Riley Thomas who passed away at age 12 after a battle with cancer. Monday would have been Riley’s senior night. A teddy bear in Riley’s honor named Riley’s Angel was at the ceremony with Riley’s mom to honor Riley. The teddy bear has been going to all of the special events with Riley’s friends and family for several years. You can watch that story here.

