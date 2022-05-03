Advertisement

Psychic helps find friend’s missing son in Michigan woods

By Matt Price and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan woman says she used her psychic abilities to help search and rescue crews find her friend’s adult son after he went missing in the woods.

Austin Larson went missing last Wednesday in a wooded area while working on his truck at his grandparents’ barn in Skandia, Michigan. When his phone died and he did not return, his mother, Jessica Larson, got nervous.

Jessica Larson said that because of the cold night, she worried her son would succumb to the elements. She also told WLUC about a similar incident in 2018 when her brother went missing.

“It was almost deja vu,” Jessica Larson said. “It brought back the adrenaline rush.”

For nearly 24 hours, search and rescue teams looked for Austin Larson, using K-9s and other law enforcement resources.

Kat Girard, a KI Sawyer resident, has known Jessica Larson since high school. When she saw her son was missing, she decided she wanted to help.

“I saw her post on Facebook,” Girard said. “As soon as I saw it, I sent her a message. I said, ‘Let me know the address. I need a map.’”

Girard has a more unique way of helping than others. She calls herself a natural-born psychic medium and says she has used her abilities to find missing people in the past.

“I’m a part of psychic groups, and they post different missing people,” Girard said. “I’ve helped find other people before.”

To find Austin Larson, Girard said her spirit guides helped use a map of the wooded area to hone in on a spot. She then drew a blue circle on her phone and sent it to Jessica Larson, telling her that was where she believed her son would be.

At around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Austin Larson was found in the same location she had identified in a different area of the woods than where search and rescue teams were looking.

“I’m just glad that [Jessica] listened to what I had to say, and I’m happy [Austin]’s in the hospital and getting better,” Girard said.

Jessica Larson is grateful for Girard.

“My family and I want to thank you, and we’re extremely grateful for your gift,” she said. “It’s godsent. This is a miracle.”

Jessica Larson said her son was in stable condition after the incident and was expected to remain in the hospital over the weekend.

