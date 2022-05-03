Rainy, breezy, and cold Tuesday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Rain will continue to push to the north this morning before the system pivots over the area later today. This means rain chances will be highest through 6AM before slowly tapering off by noon. Gusty north winds will also be around today leading to highs only in the low 50s. We are looking at around a half inch of rain today. We will get a quick break on Wednesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s before more rain arrives Thursday. This will keep highs in the 50s and 60s for the rest of the work week. The question on Friday is how fast the rain comes to an end. Either way, it is out before Saturday, and we are looking at a dry weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

TODAY: Rain. High: 51º. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 62º

