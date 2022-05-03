Advertisement

Rainy, breezy, and cold Tuesday

Another rain system to close out the work week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Rain will continue to push to the north this morning before the system pivots over the area later today. This means rain chances will be highest through 6AM before slowly tapering off by noon. Gusty north winds will also be around today leading to highs only in the low 50s. We are looking at around a half inch of rain today. We will get a quick break on Wednesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s before more rain arrives Thursday. This will keep highs in the 50s and 60s for the rest of the work week. The question on Friday is how fast the rain comes to an end. Either way, it is out before Saturday, and we are looking at a dry weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

TODAY: Rain. High: 51º. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 62º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Jermaine Johnson, 38, and Tityana Tanesha Woodland, 26, are both facing several charges...
2 facing charges after robbing, assaulting a man in Davenport
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
LMPD officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Warren Avenue around...
Police: 1 juvenile injured in Rock Island shooting
Do you have unclaimed property or money in Rock Island County?
Law enforcement agencies react to Knox County line of duty death

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Rain returns late Monday evening into Tuesday morning/early P.M.,
More rain moves in late Monday
More rain on Thursday
Overcast and cool start to the week
More rain on Thursday
Overcast and cool start to the week
Headlines
Cooler Monday