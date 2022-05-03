Advertisement

Rain ending Tuesday evening with partial clearing overnight

Enjoy the sun we get Wednesday, more rain to come!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Our Tuesday evening will feature an end to the rain with clouds trying to clear out overnight. Any clearing we get will allow temperatures to drop to the 30s in the

coldest locations. Wednesday looks dry before more rain swings in for Thursday and Friday. Again, some areas could get some heavy downpours along with a few thunderstorms

along the way. Things look to take a turn, this weekend, as a pattern change should bring warmer air across the region. Highs hit the low to mid 60s through Friday. Saturday,

we’ll be dry with mid 60s to near 70, Sunday brings temps well into the 70s with 80s possible Monday and Tuesday. There will also be a slight chance for showers Sunday

with a slight chance for showers and storms Tuesday

TONIGHT: RAIN ENDING. EVENING CLOUDS WITH SOME CLEARING OVERNIGHT. LOW: 39. WIND: NE 5-10

WEDNESDAY: SUN EARLY. FILTERED SUN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH: 65°. WIND: E/NE - 10

THURSDAY: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH: 60°.

