Rainy, Breezy & Cooler Today

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Soggy conditions will continue across the region, with the last of the rain exiting by mid afternoon. It will be breezy and cooler for the rest of the day, with highs only reaching the 40′s to lower 50′s. Look for partial clearing overnight, leading to a mix of sunshine and clouds for Wednesday. This brief dry period will be followed by another soaking rain event Wednesday night into Thursday through early Friday. Expect highs in the 50′s to near 60 degrees through the period. Sunshine returns to the weather picture heading into the weekend, with warmer temperatures in the 60′s and 70′s.

TODAY: Showers ending, then mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High: 51°. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, then partial clearing. Low: 40°. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a bit milder. High: 62°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

