Advertisement

Rainy, Breezy & Cooler Today

Rain Chances Close Out The Work Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Soggy conditions will continue across the region, with the last of the rain exiting by mid afternoon. It will be breezy and cooler for the rest of the day, with highs only reaching the 40′s to lower 50′s. Look for partial clearing overnight, leading to a mix of sunshine and clouds for Wednesday. This brief dry period will be followed by another soaking rain event Wednesday night into Thursday through early Friday. Expect highs in the 50′s to near 60 degrees through the period. Sunshine returns to the weather picture heading into the weekend, with warmer temperatures in the 60′s and 70′s.

TODAY:  Showers ending, then mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High: 51°. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT:  Evening clouds, then partial clearing. Low: 40°. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Partly sunny and a bit milder. High: 62°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
Jefferson-Collins’ bond at $75,000. He has a scheduled court appearance on May 3.
Rock Island man arrested for armed robbery, trespassing

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - A break from the rain Wednesday, with some sun and mid 60s!
Increasing clouds today
First Alert Forecast - A break from the rain Wednesday, with some sun and mid 60s!
Rain ending Tuesday evening with partial clearing overnight
Drier by Wednesday
Rainy, breezy, and cold Tuesday
First Alert Forecast - Rain returns late Monday evening into Tuesday morning/early P.M.,
More rain moves in late Monday