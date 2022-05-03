Advertisement

Rock Island man arrested for armed robbery, trespassing

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested after police say he stole a phone and car in Moline Monday.

Travion Jefferson-Collins, 18, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery and criminal trespass to a residence.

The Moline Police Department responded about 12:47 p.m. to a reported robbery in the 1100 block of 41st Street.

Police said a 19-year-old woman told police she got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend, Jefferson-Collins.

She told police Jefferson-Collins was armed with a gun and took her iPhone and keys, then left in a Chevrolet Impala, according to police.

Police said Jefferson-Collins was found in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue, Rock Island. Rock Island and Moline police found the stolen keys, phone along with the handgun and crack cocaine.

Jefferson-Collins’ bond at $75,000. He has a scheduled court appearance on May 3.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Moline police ask anyone with information about the incident to call police at 309-797- 0401, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the P3 Tips app.

