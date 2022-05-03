Spring reads at The Artsy Bookworm

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Artsy Bookworm is an independent community book store that sells new and used books, original art, toys, gifts, and yarn, and sources its merchandise from Black-owned and women-owned businesses and from organic and cruelty-free, fair-trade and environmentally responsible makers.

Tamara Felden, owner of The Artsy Bookworm in Rock Island, shares the latest Spring offerings and events at the business.

The Artsy Bookworm / 1319 30th Street/ Rock Island, IL / (309) 558-0278 / https://linktr.ee/bookwormqc /

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.