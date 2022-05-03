Advertisement

Whitey’s unveils two brand new ice cream flavors

May’s ‘Treat of the Month’ is the Brownie Batter Shake
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whitey’s Ice Cream comes out with new seasonal flavors every spring/summer.

Vice President of Whitey’s Ice Cream, Annika Tunberg, has announced that two new ice cream flavors have been added to the brand line up. Cookies Galore is vanilla ice cream loaded with Oreo chunks and cookie dough pieces. Salted Peanut Butter Pie is described as salted peanut butter flavored ice cream with graham cracker swirl throughout. The May Treat of the Month” is the Brownie Batter Shake.

The much-loved five “Spring Flavors” are back including Banana Graham, Key Lime Pie, Lemon Custard, Mango Raspberry and Super Blueberry Cheesecake.

Tunberg also notes that employment opportunities are available at store locations throughout the Quad Cities. Click here to apply or learn more.

