Bond Street in Muscatine to close for sewer work

(MGN/Tony Magpantay)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Bond Street will close for eight days starting Thursday, May 5, for sewer work and the Taylor Park Improvement Project.

According to a press release, Bond St. between Taylor Park and the Muscatine Slough. A detour route will be posted “using Schiller Street on the north, Taylor/Franklin on the east, and Evans Street on the south.”

Drivers will still be able to access Pete’s Tap and the residences in the 400 block of Bond Street.

The work is expected to be complete by Friday, May 13.

Construction crews ask drivers to use caution and find an alternate route if possible.

