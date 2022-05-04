Burlington man sentenced to 9 years in prison for firearm charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was sentenced to 110 months, or nine years and two months, in federal prison for felon in possession of firearms.

Quanathan Naiji Knox Ivery, 33, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term, and immediately pay $100 to the Crime Victim’s Fund.

According to a media release, in 2020, police investigated felons shooting firearms at an indoor shooting range in Burlington.

According to court records, police stopped Ivery’s car when he left the range and found three firearms and a large amount of ammunition. Police also found a magazine, capable of holding 100 rounds of ammunition.

Surveillance video from the range showed Ivery shooting all three of the firearms, according to court records.

Ivery pleaded guilty to the charge on Dec. 20, 2021.

