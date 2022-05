CARBON CLIFF, Ill. (KWQC) -The Village of Carbon Cliff will be collecting used automobile tires.

The tires must be off of the rim and placed on your curb no later than 6 a.m. Monday, May 16.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Village of Carbon Cliff at 309-792-8235.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.