Charleston & Savannah: Coastal Charms Holiday Vacations’ tour highlights

Charleston visit: "Southern Charms" Tour
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -In early April, Paula hosted a Holiday Vacations getaway to the warm and beautiful southeast coast. The tour featured exploring cities and attractions in South Carolina and Georgia.

The first video highlights package shares the travelers’ experience while visiting a lush plantation and downtown Charleston while on a carriage ride (plus more historic attractions).

For additional information about this Holiday Vacations tour, visit the embedded link here: Charleston & Savannah: Coastal Charms.

Charleston visit: "Southern Charms" Tour