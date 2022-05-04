Advertisement

Constant rain, fertilizer shortages prevent QCA farmers from planting crops

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Steady rain the last several weeks as well as fertilizer shortages have been forcing QCA farmers to delay planting crops.

TV6 spoke to a Clinton County farmer, who stated he normally starts planting by April 15th, but because of delays, was forced to start on May 1st.

“We’re kinda like ants in the way that when mother nature decides to do what it does, why we all start scrambling as farmers and try to watch out for the rain, dodge the rain,” Joe Dierickx said. “Or when the weather breaks, why we just get after it and get going so Mother Nature is totally in charge here in agriculture,”

