Family of Knox County deputy killed in line of duty releases statement

A Memorial Service for Deputy Nicholas Weist will be held Saturday, May 7, at 2 p.m.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The family of Knox County deputy Nicholas “Nick” Weist released a statement on his death Wednesday.

Weist was killed in the line of duty Friday.

Read the family’s full statement:

Knox County lost a true community hero – Our family appreciates all those who have affectionately gone out of their way to help us get through the most unnecessary, heartbreaking, painful, deplorable, tragic loss of our lives.  We are deeply beholden and grateful to all of you.

The community of Knox County came to a complete stop that dreadful morning.  The community bear witness to the loss of our hero, husband, father, son, brother, grandson.  We are more than grateful for you all and we know that you too are feeling the loss.

The Police Departments – All of them throughout Illinois – their unconditional, voluntary, all-encompassing service to Nick, our family and extended family is meticulously carried out and ongoing.

A very special thank you to Illinois COPS/100 Club team, Dennison Funeral Home and Galesburg High School.

Our world has been turned upside down, obliterated and hopelessly broken.  Please be mindful of what you post and share on social media.

According to the obituary, Deputy Weist leaves behind his wife and two children.

A Memorial Service for Weist will be held on Saturday, May 7, at Galesburg High School.

