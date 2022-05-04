Advertisement

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Durant, Iowa (KWQC) - A Walcott man was arrested Monday after deputies say he hit a Durant firetruck injuring a firefighter.

Kent Reimers, 31, was charged with operating while intoxicated, first offense, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, according to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office in a media release.

The Durant Police Department responded about 7:58 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1200 block of Vail Avenue south of Durant, deputies said.

An officer arrived and found the crash involved a Durant fire truck responding to a service call, according to deputies. The second vehicle had left the scene, it was described as a Terra Gator-type agricultural field sprayer.

After investigation, the field sprayer was found at Liqui-Grow in Walcott, deputies said. The driver was indentifed as Reimers.

According to the arrest affidavit, Reimers admitted to driving the field sprayer at the time of the crash and consuming whiskey before driving the field sprayer.

According to deputies, several members of the Durant Fire Department were transported and treated for injuries from the collision.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed when applicable.

According to a post on the Durant Fire Department’s Facebook page, Wilton Fire Department was also on the scene to assist.

