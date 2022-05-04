ImpactLife celebrates 1st year with new name with donations to Ukraine

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ImpactLife is celebrating the first anniversary of the blood center’s name change with an invitation for donors to support relief efforts in Ukraine.

Donors can contribute points through the Donor for Life Rewards Store through World Blood Donor Day, June 14, ImpactLife said in a media release. For a limited time, donors have the opportunity to contribute to the Ukraine relief fund in 500-point increments, up to a maximum of 1500 points per donor.

ImpactLife said they will be matching the cash equivalent of donated points up to $10,000 and will send the donations through a matching program established by Blood Centers of America. Blood industry vendor Fresenius Kabi has pledged to match up to $250,000 of qualifying donations made to the BCA fund by June 30.

“The war has resulted in a severe shortage of blood bags and other blood collection supplies that are critical to immediate patient care in Ukraine,” said Mike Parejko, Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to have this opportunity to join our donors and industry partners in supporting our colleagues in Ukraine.”

ImpactLife was announced as the blood center’s new name on May 3, 2021, the center said. Until the name change, the center went by three different names after mergers between Central Illinois Community Blood Center, Community Blood Services of Illinois, and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

“After operating with three separate names for more than a decade, we are united under one name that better reflects our mission in terms of what we do versus where we are located,” said Amanda Hess, Vice President, Donor Relations and Marketing. “This change has increased efficiencies and strengthened our brand identity across our region.”

ImpactLife said also through May 15, donors will also receive a voucher to redeem for a gift card and a tree to be planted on the donor’s behalf by the National Forest Foundation.

Donor for Life is the appointment scheduling and the rewards program at ImpactLife, the center said. Rewards are earned for each donation and can be used on exclusive gifts. Full details on the Ukraine relief program are available at www.bloodcenter.org/ukraine.

ImpactLife said to schedule an appointment, call 800-747-5401, or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the ImpactLife mobile app.

ImpactLife said as it moves into its second year after the name change with a renewed focus on engaging supporters as “Partners for Life,” an initiative that encompasses all the ways in which individuals can support the blood center’s mission.

Give Blood: You understand every donation matters. Giving blood is a way to help people, including those fighting cancer or undergoing surgery, or involved in a trauma. It’s a simple way to make a big impact in your community.

Give as a Group: We can’t do it alone, and that’s where partners like you come into play. When we team up with your workplace, school, or church, together we can keep blood products on the shelves at community hospitals, ready at a moment’s notice.

Give Money: There’s more than one way to give! Our charitable partners help keep us on the cutting edge of medical technology. And much of the financial support we receive goes back to our community schools that host mobile donation events, to provide grants and cultivate the next generation of lifesavers.

Give Time: Volunteers are at the heart of what we do. Giving your time is a meaningful way to make a difference in your community. And there’s something for everyone, from helping transport blood to hospitals to helping donors in our canteens and everything in between.

Advance Medicine: Blood is medicine. At ImpactLife, we have opportunities for you to be part of life-changing medical research. It’s an impactful way to help patients today and in the future.

Advocate: Our collective voice has the power to change the world. When you help amplify our message on social media and in our communities, you help patients get the lifesaving medicine they need to survive.

For more information about ImpactLife visit www.bloodcenter.org.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.