The importance of emotional capacity and its effect on relationships

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Each of us have varying levels of “emotional depth” that allow us to experience different degrees of feeling in our relationships.

Eric Rittmeyer, a former U.S. Marine and expert in the fields of mental toughness and emotional intelligence (EQ), comes back to PSL to highlight that when you place two people in the same exact scenario with the same exact circumstances, the result is two totally different emotional responses. One person may feel content while the other person may feel as though they’re being totally disregarded.

Rittmeyer maintains there is a 3-Step Formula for determining a person’s level of “emotionally capacity”.: Detect. Inspect. Reflect.

Eric Rittmeyer / Email eric@mtspeaker.com / Website www.MentalToughnessSpeaker.com

Eric’s book: https://www.amazon.com/Emotional-Marine-Toughness-Intelligence-Instantly/dp/1692518046

