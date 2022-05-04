Advertisement

Increasing clouds today

Rain returns overnight
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- We get a reprieve today from the rain which means temps will be warmer today, although still below normal for May.  Look for sunshine to start the morning, but clouds will increase through the day limiting highs to low 60s. Tonight rain will approach from the south and continue to move into the area through mid morning hours Thursday.  Severe weather doesn’t appear likely, but a few rumbles of thunder will be heard.  Rain will continue off and on all Thursday limiting highs to the mid 50s.  There are still some questions as to how long the rain will stick around, but it will be around at least through Friday morning. Highs Friday will be around 60º.  We are dry out most of the weekend with high in the 60s and 70s.  A few showers will be possible late on Sunday afternoon/evening.  Next week will be warm!  Highs will be in the mid to low 80s most days, thus we go from needing the heat to the AC very quickly in the next 5 days.

TODAY: Increasing clouds.  High: 65º. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain returns.  Low: 47º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain. High: 57º

