Moline Police add 5 new officers to the force
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department has sworn in five new police officers to the force.
According to a Facebook post, the five new officers took their oath Wednesday morning at a Ceremony at Moline City Hall.
The five new officers are Officer Omar Morales-Alvarado, Officer Brady Lemke, Officer Blake Sedam, Officer Paloma Castillo, and Officer Brandon Bowden.
