Moline Police add 5 new officers to the force

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department has sworn in five new police officers to the force.

According to a Facebook post, the five new officers took their oath Wednesday morning at a Ceremony at Moline City Hall.

The five new officers are Officer Omar Morales-Alvarado, Officer Brady Lemke, Officer Blake Sedam, Officer Paloma Castillo, and Officer Brandon Bowden.

