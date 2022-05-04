Advertisement

Moline Police add 5 new officers to the force

By Jenna Jackson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department has sworn in five new police officers to the force.

According to a Facebook post, the five new officers took their oath Wednesday morning at a Ceremony at Moline City Hall.

The five new officers are Officer Omar Morales-Alvarado, Officer Brady Lemke, Officer Blake Sedam, Officer Paloma Castillo, and Officer Brandon Bowden.

