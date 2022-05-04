Advertisement

Mom charged with child abuse after kindergartner mistakenly takes THC gummies to school, prosecutor says

Melinda Gaticia was charged with second-degree child abuse after her 6-year-old child took a...
Melinda Gaticia was charged with second-degree child abuse after her 6-year-old child took a package of THC-laced gummies to school, officials said.(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By James Paxson, Brianna Owczarzak and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A Michigan mother was charged with second-degree child abuse after her 6-year-old child took a package of THC-laced gummies to school, resulting in four kindergartners being hospitalized, officials said.

According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, the child took the gummies to Edgerton Elementary School in Vienna Township, about 15 miles north of Flint.

Leyton said the mother, identified as Melinda Gaticia, made her own THC gummies at home and placed them in a Life Savers package. She then left them in reach of her 6-year-old child, who took them to school Friday to share with classmates, Leyton said.

“If you are gonna do edibles, eat gummies, you have to safe keep them,” Leyton said.

In the kindergarten classroom, four students fell ill from the gummies and were hospitalized. Three of the students were discharged the next day, and the fourth student was discharged after two days, according to Clio Area Schools Superintendent Fletcher Spears.

Spears said all four students are now back at school.

Gaticia was taken into custody Wednesday after turning herself in. Leyton said the second-degree child abuse charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police...
Judge overseeing Chauvin civil rights case accepts plea deal
Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
Ukraine: Russia using ‘missile terrorism’ in wide attacks
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 photo, a U.S. border patrol officer directs a Nicaraguan migrant...
US quietly expands asylum limits while preparing to end them
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were presented with gifts from the visiting...
Team USA honored at White House
FILE - Donald Trump Jr. speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb....
AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee