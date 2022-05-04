Surviving 2020 in the QC: local anthology captures the pandemic, other historic events

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -2020 was a very difficult year. Midwest Writing Center invited residents to be part of a comprehensive anthology to document it.

Misty Urban, editor of These Interesting Times: Surviving 2020 in the QC and Sarah Stevens, one of the contributors, discuss the creative works that fill the book that are all responses to the many disasters and historic events that marked the unprecedented year. It additionally features smaller stories of resilience and endurance.

The Midwest Writing Center responded to an idea from the program committee in 2021 to publish a historical record. The book became a collection of work from local and regional writers offering moving and eloquent essays and poems, stories and artwork.

Books are priced at $15 and can be ordered HERE. Copies are also available the Rock Island Library and various retailers mentioned during the interview.

Midwest Writing Center is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Corporation located in the Rock Island Public Library. 401 19th St., Rock Island, IL 61201 / Phone: 309-732-7330

