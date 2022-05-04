Advertisement

VIDEO: Hundreds of homes demolished after destructive tornado sweeps through city

The City of Andover shared a video that captured a destructive tornado moving through the area on April 29. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A destructive tornado was caught on camera last week in Kansas.

The City of Andover shared the tornado video from April 29 as the cyclone formed in southern Sedgwick County and then moved into the city.

KWCH reports the twister destroyed hundreds of homes in Sedgwick County and the City of Andover. Officials said less than ten people were injured, but one woman remained hospitalized with a back injury.

Luckily, officials reported no immediate deaths in the area.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

Family of Knox County deputy killed in line of duty releases statement
FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police...
Judge overseeing Chauvin civil rights case accepts plea deal
Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
Ukraine: Russia using ‘missile terrorism’ in wide attacks
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 photo, a U.S. border patrol officer directs a Nicaraguan migrant...
US quietly expands asylum limits while preparing to end them
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were presented with gifts from the visiting...
Team USA honored at White House