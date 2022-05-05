Advertisement

Students at Emory University told to shelter in place

Police are investigating reports of an armed subject near Emory University and Druid Hills High School. (WSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Officials at Emory University urged people on its main campus to stay inside buildings until an all-clear is announced following earlier reports of a possible armed suspect.

The guidance came in a tweet sent out around 12:45 p.m. The university said police were on the scene.

Earlier, Emory University said via Twitter that police were responding to an active shooter on campus and then superseded that by tweeting there was no active shooter.

The incident comes just ahead of graduation weekend at the private university, which consistently ranks among the top schools of higher education in the Southeast. The main commencement ceremony, including a speech by entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, is Monday.

The university said in an email to the Emory community Monday that police are on scene at the nearby Druid Hills High School and that there may be an armed subject on Emory’s campus in Atlanta.

FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta. Officials...
FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta. Officials at Emory University are urgently telling students and staff to shelter in place. The university said in an email, Thursday, May 5, 2022, that police are on scene at the nearby Druid Hills High School and that there may be an armed person on Emory's Atlanta campus.(Curtis Compton | Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

At around 12:30 p.m., students were seen milling around outside the high school amid a handful of police cars.

Maia Higgins, 16, said the school went into lockdown around 10:30 a.m., meaning she had to stay in her classroom. Principal Mark Joyner announced over the public address system that it was a “level 2″ lockdown, which Higgins took to mean there was some type of threat but no active shooter.

Higgins said a photo of a student with a handgun had circulated on social media. It was not known whether the photo was connected to the lockdown, which was later canceled.

According to the local news blog Decaturish, a local news blog, Joyner also sent a notification to parents about the situation.

“We are currently under a Level 2 lockdown due to a report that an unauthorized individual was seen on campus,” Joyner wrote. “DeKalb Schools Public Safety Department is assisting to ensure that all individuals on campus are authorized to be here. All students and staff are safe at this time.”

Even after the lockdown at the high school was lifted, Emory continued to tell its students on the main campus to shelter in place, sending out repeated tweets to that effect into the afternoon.

Adam North, a graduate student at Emory’s law school, was among the students sheltering in place on the university campus Thursday afternoon. He said students had been receiving mixed messages about the situation, causing some confusion. Official communications were coming in from automated emails, text message alerts and Emory’s online learning portal, but individual professors and attorneys at the law school had been given differing information.

“Those messages haven’t really aligned with the Emory notifications,” North said in a text message from the law library, where he had been sheltering for about two hours.

