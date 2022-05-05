Advertisement

Beaux Arts Fair is this weekend at the fairgrounds

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Beaux Arts Fair is a biannual event and Mother’s Day weekend is always one of the featured weekends.

This year’s spring fair is at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds at 2815 West Locust Street in Davenport on Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8. There is free admission and parking. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Tom Hemple is one of the artists that will participate. Watch the interview to learn more about the fair and his art.

