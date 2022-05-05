Advertisement

Eldridge’s first brewery (with a coffee house) to open May 31

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) --The Granary Coffee House & Brewery will soon open at 219 North 1st Street in Eldridge.

Salvador Castaneda, owner of The Granary, is the PSL guest that talks about the business’ end goal which is to create a place with all things craft: craft coffee, craft beer, and some lighter tapas-style food items, which are similar to appetizers and popular in Spain.

Follow the latest updates on the business including menu offerings at their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/thegranaryiowa/

For more information, call (309) 912-2089.

