Build! Create! Innovate! exhibit opens at the Putnam

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Putnam Museum and Science Center’s newest Build! Create! Innovate! exhibit featuring KEVA Planks will introduce visitors of all ages to problem solving and abstract thinking using mathematics, physics, and design with fun, simple building materials.

Rachael Mullins, President & CEO of Putnam Museum, highlights that this interactive display is equally appealing to children and adults because KEVA Planks require very little instruction and allow guests to unleash creativity.

The exhibit expands over 3,600 square feet of building space and contains 15,000 KEVA Planks and will continue through Summer 2022.

Precision-cut, identical construction blocks, KEVA Planks stack with surprising stability, without glue or connectors. Participants have to engage with physics to achieve balance, optimum proportion, and a steady structure while creating structures like castles, bridges, trains, and landscapes.

Guests are invited to take selfies with their creations and tag the Putnam so the museum and their followers can appreciate their work!

Exhibit entry is included in the price of general admission.

Putnam Museum / 1717 W. 12th St. / Davenport, IA 52804 / 563-324-1933 / FACEBOOK

