Burlington fire, police investigate vacant home fire

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington fire and police departments are investigating a fire in a vacant home Wednesday.

The fire department responded about 2:04 p.m. to a reported house fire in the 200 block of 7th Street, the Burlington Fire Department said in a media release.

Burlington police were first on scene, they reported seeing smoke and flames inside the two-story home, the department said. Firefighters arrived on scene minutes later, and reported the fire spread up the wall to the attic.

The fire was contained and put out at 4:24 p.m., firefighters said.

According to the fire department, no one was at the property at the time of the fire.

The fire department said, they are gathering property information and damage estimates for the vacant home. The fire and water damage to the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Burlington police and fire departments, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire is being considered suspicious.

The fire department asks anyone with information about the fire to call Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.

