Advertisement

Businesses deal with ongoing shortages, prepare for Mother’s Day

QCA business deal attempt to prepare for Mother's Day, while dealing with ongoing supply shortages
By Evan Denton
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the National Retail Federation, Mother’s Day spending is expected to be over $30 billion in 2022, a $3 billion increase from 2021. Some QCA businesses, though, are facing supply shortages heading into Mother’s Day.

“Mother’s Day is actually the largest holiday that a flower shop has because it’s all centered around everyone having a mom,” said Cindy Light Denike, a manager at Colman Florist. “A lot of people like to have it throughout the week, but usually it’s more towards the weekend that we are busier.”

Colman Florist is dealing with a worldwide flower shortage. Denike said it is the worst shortage she has seen in 40 years.

“Anything lavender and pink,” Denike said.

Denike said Mother’s Day generates a large portion of Colman’s Florist’s annual revenue.

“Probably 20%, 30% [of our yearly revenue],” Denike said. “Last year, we were extremely busy, and I’m hoping this year is. By the looks of my computer and stuff, we’ve got quite a few orders coming in.”

Colman Florist isn’t the only business in the Quad Cities impacted by supply issues.

“We’ve never had to constantly pivot as much as we’ve had, especially with chocolate these last few years,” said Katie Otten, manager at Lagomarcino’s.

Lagomarcino’s in Moline is dealing with the ongoing cocoa bean shortage.

“Changing your chocolate midseason, it can have a different temperature, different feel, different taste. It’s very difficult,” Otten said. “We had to constantly pivot, we had to order more to make sure that we had enough for holiday time.”

For items that are in stock, though, inflation has caused prices to soar.

“With our glass jars, since we do our hot fudge, our glass jars went up 100%. Small businesses are struggling to meet demand but also make sure that customers are able to purchase their items,” Otten said.

Denike added that customers who want to make a Mother’s Day order should call their local florist, rather than over the internet, to make sure they have the specific type of flower in stock.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Rain returns overnight and lasts into Friday afternoon
First Alert Forecast - Rain returns overnight and lasts into Friday afternoon
According to the National Retail Federation, Mother’s Day spending is expected to be over $30...
Local businesses deal with ongoing shortages, prepare for Mother's Day
Putnam's new KEVA exhibit for summer 2022
Build! Create! Innovate! exhibit opens at the Putnam
Author Elena Skadal is already working on her second book.
QCA third grader inspires classmates after publishing first book