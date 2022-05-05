Businesses deal with ongoing shortages, prepare for Mother’s Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the National Retail Federation, Mother’s Day spending is expected to be over $30 billion in 2022, a $3 billion increase from 2021. Some QCA businesses, though, are facing supply shortages heading into Mother’s Day.

“Mother’s Day is actually the largest holiday that a flower shop has because it’s all centered around everyone having a mom,” said Cindy Light Denike, a manager at Colman Florist. “A lot of people like to have it throughout the week, but usually it’s more towards the weekend that we are busier.”

Colman Florist is dealing with a worldwide flower shortage. Denike said it is the worst shortage she has seen in 40 years.

“Anything lavender and pink,” Denike said.

Denike said Mother’s Day generates a large portion of Colman’s Florist’s annual revenue.

“Probably 20%, 30% [of our yearly revenue],” Denike said. “Last year, we were extremely busy, and I’m hoping this year is. By the looks of my computer and stuff, we’ve got quite a few orders coming in.”

Colman Florist isn’t the only business in the Quad Cities impacted by supply issues.

“We’ve never had to constantly pivot as much as we’ve had, especially with chocolate these last few years,” said Katie Otten, manager at Lagomarcino’s.

Lagomarcino’s in Moline is dealing with the ongoing cocoa bean shortage.

“Changing your chocolate midseason, it can have a different temperature, different feel, different taste. It’s very difficult,” Otten said. “We had to constantly pivot, we had to order more to make sure that we had enough for holiday time.”

For items that are in stock, though, inflation has caused prices to soar.

“With our glass jars, since we do our hot fudge, our glass jars went up 100%. Small businesses are struggling to meet demand but also make sure that customers are able to purchase their items,” Otten said.

Denike added that customers who want to make a Mother’s Day order should call their local florist, rather than over the internet, to make sure they have the specific type of flower in stock.

