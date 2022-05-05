Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on forgery, theft charges

Ronald Hearn, 65, is wanted by Rock Island police on four counts of forgery and felony retail...
Ronald Hearn, 65, is wanted by Rock Island police on four counts of forgery and felony retail theft.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Ronald Hearn, 65, is wanted by Rock Island police on four counts of forgery and felony retail theft.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-9, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

