CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police investigate ‘slaying’ of a cat

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island police are investigating the “slaying” of Milo the cat.

Milo disappeared on April 27, according to police. On April 28 the owner used a tracking device to locate Mile a short distance from his home.

According to police, Milo’s owner was shocked to find Milo was “purposely and cruelly killed.”

It was clear someone used a knife to remove his skin and intestines, police said. It was clear the crime occurred somewhere else and the remains were left in the woods.

Crime Stoppers asks, “Please help solve this senseless slaying of a beloved pet and neighborhood cat.”

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

