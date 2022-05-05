Davenport man given suspended prison sentence, probation after stabbing a man in the back

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to a suspended five-year prison sentence and three years of probation for stabbing a man in the back with a pocket knife in October.

If he completes probation, Jacob Nathaniel Forward will not have to serve the prison sentence.

According to Scott County Court records, Forward pleaded guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury in February. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

A no-contact order was entered, according to court records.

About 12:15 a.m. Oct. 28, police responded to a home on Appomattox Road. According to an arrest affidavit, Forward stabbed a man five times in the back with a pocket knife.

The man, who was a household member, had severe blood loss and a collapsed lung, according to the affidavit. Forward then left and got rid of the knife.

He later admitted to stabbing the man and was wearing clothes that were covered in blood, the affidavit said.

