Advertisement

Davenport man given suspended prison sentence, probation after stabbing a man in the back

According to Scott County Court records, Forward pleaded guilty to willful injury causing...
According to Scott County Court records, Forward pleaded guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury in February.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to a suspended five-year prison sentence and three years of probation for stabbing a man in the back with a pocket knife in October.

If he completes probation, Jacob Nathaniel Forward will not have to serve the prison sentence.

According to Scott County Court records, Forward pleaded guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury in February. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

A no-contact order was entered, according to court records.

About 12:15 a.m. Oct. 28, police responded to a home on Appomattox Road. According to an arrest affidavit, Forward stabbed a man five times in the back with a pocket knife.

The man, who was a household member, had severe blood loss and a collapsed lung, according to the affidavit. Forward then left and got rid of the knife.

He later admitted to stabbing the man and was wearing clothes that were covered in blood, the affidavit said.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Rain returns overnight and lasts into Friday afternoon
First Alert Forecast - Rain returns overnight and lasts into Friday afternoon
According to the National Retail Federation, Mother’s Day spending is expected to be over $30...
Businesses deal with ongoing shortages, prepare for Mother’s Day
According to the National Retail Federation, Mother’s Day spending is expected to be over $30...
Local businesses deal with ongoing shortages, prepare for Mother's Day
Putnam's new KEVA exhibit for summer 2022
Build! Create! Innovate! exhibit opens at the Putnam
Author Elena Skadal is already working on her second book.
QCA third grader inspires classmates after publishing first book