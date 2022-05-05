Davenport man pleads guilty in fatal crash into Mississipi River in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with a crash into the Mississippi River in Moline that left one man dead in 2021.

Rock Island County court records show Jose Alejandro Mejia-Martinez, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI, a Class 2 felony. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will dismiss an additional DUI charge.

Mejia-Martinez will be sentenced Aug. 16.

Moline officers responded around 6:15 a.m. Feb. 7, 2021, for a single-vehicle crash at 75 23rd St. after a Lunda construction employee noticed tire tracks in the snow and saw barricades were missing along the parking lot next to the Mississippi River, police have said.

The employee reportedly saw a hole in the ice and heard someone yelling for help a few feet away.

According to the release, officers found Mejia-Martinez, who was wet and lying in the snow. They also found a white Chrysler 300 car submerged in about eight feet of water on the Mississippi River’s edge, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Crews recovered the car and its occupant, Francisco Javier Vera Vasquez, 32, of Davenport. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mejia-Martinez turned himself in on May 6, 2021.

He also is facing two counts of third-degree sexual abuse in Scott County. A plea hearing is scheduled May 24, court records show.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.