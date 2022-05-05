Advertisement

Davenport man pleads guilty in fatal crash into Mississipi River in Moline

Police say on February 17, the Rock Island County State’s attorney filed charges against...
Police say on February 17, the Rock Island County State’s attorney filed charges against 21-year-old Jose Alejandra Mejia-Martinez, of Davenport. The charge was for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a class 2 felony.(kwqc, moline police dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with a crash into the Mississippi River in Moline that left one man dead in 2021.

Rock Island County court records show Jose Alejandro Mejia-Martinez, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI, a Class 2 felony. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will dismiss an additional DUI charge.

Mejia-Martinez will be sentenced Aug. 16.

Moline officers responded around 6:15 a.m. Feb. 7, 2021, for a single-vehicle crash at 75 23rd St. after a Lunda construction employee noticed tire tracks in the snow and saw barricades were missing along the parking lot next to the Mississippi River, police have said.

The employee reportedly saw a hole in the ice and heard someone yelling for help a few feet away.

According to the release, officers found Mejia-Martinez, who was wet and lying in the snow. They also found a white Chrysler 300 car submerged in about eight feet of water on the Mississippi River’s edge, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Crews recovered the car and its occupant, Francisco Javier Vera Vasquez, 32, of Davenport. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mejia-Martinez turned himself in on May 6, 2021.

He also is facing two counts of third-degree sexual abuse in Scott County. A plea hearing is scheduled May 24, court records show.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Rain returns overnight and lasts into Friday afternoon
First Alert Forecast - Rain returns overnight and lasts into Friday afternoon
According to the National Retail Federation, Mother’s Day spending is expected to be over $30...
Businesses deal with ongoing shortages, prepare for Mother’s Day
According to the National Retail Federation, Mother’s Day spending is expected to be over $30...
Local businesses deal with ongoing shortages, prepare for Mother's Day
Putnam's new KEVA exhibit for summer 2022
Build! Create! Innovate! exhibit opens at the Putnam
Author Elena Skadal is already working on her second book.
QCA third grader inspires classmates after publishing first book