Advertisement

Deputy on beach patrol runs over woman lying in sand, sheriff’s office says

A deputy in Florida struck a beachgoer with his patrol vehicle Wednesday, officials said.
A deputy in Florida struck a beachgoer with his patrol vehicle Wednesday, officials said.(MariuszBlach/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A deputy on beach patrol ran over a woman who was lying out on a Florida beach Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Todd Brien, who has been with the department for eight years, struck a 23-year-old beachgoer with his patrol vehicle in St. Pete Beach while she was lying on her back in the sand.

According to investigators, the front driver-side tire of Brien’s Chevy Tahoe drove over the victim’s right side and mid-to-upper back area.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured, and officials are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta. Officials...
Students at Emory University told to shelter in place
Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police...
Mom finds boyfriend in bed with 7-year-old daughter, hits him with car when he ran, police say
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Biden administration to crack down on polluters in poor, minority areas
Women and people of color are more likely to wait longer than White men at the ER, according to...
Women and people of color experience longer ER wait times than white men, study says
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate to vote next week on protecting abortion rights