Eastern Iowa Mental Health’s crisis hotline helps distressed people cope

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Eastern Iowa MHDS Region is now in its 6th year of an agreement with the Robert Young Center (RYC) to manage the region’s crisis system. The crisis system covers Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties.

Jen Craft, Manager of Eastern Iowa Crisis System, discusses the many important services about which most people may not be aware. She additionally talks about the new campaign designed to get people to share the contact and crisis phone number with others as a resource for issues ranging from suicide to mental health and drug problems .

Please note that if you or a family member is experiencing a crisis, please call 1-844-430-0375. If you have any questions about services or other matters, go to: https://easterniowamhds.org/

