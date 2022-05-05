Advertisement

Helping kindergarteners succeed: Start Smart QC Texts

Start Smart Texts enables parents to help children succeed in kindergarten
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Statistics indicate that kindergarten readiness increases the likelihood a student will be reading at the proper grade level by third grade and eventually graduate high school.

Ashley Hicks of Women United (donor network of United Way of the Quad Cities) informs viewers about how the organization is working to ensure all Quad Cities’ children have the opportunity to grow, learn and succeed so they will be ready to walk into kindergarten and succeed. Watch the interview to appreciate the program and to find out some of the surprising things kids need to know before entering elementary school.

Start Smart Quad Cities Texts (part of the Born Learning initiative) is one of the Women United resources that can play a key role in promoting school readiness and empower parents. The texts offer prompts about fun, educational things to do with your child (under five years) that encourage the development of skills needed for kindergarten.

Sign up by texting BORNLEARNING to 95577. Those that sign up receive four text messages per week.

For more information about Women United or their initiatives email Women United Director Ashley Hicks or call 563.344.0335.

