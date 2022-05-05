Iowa, Illinois SBDC announce two new advisors for minority-owned businesses

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Iowa and Illinois Small Business Development Centers introduced two new business advisors Wednesday at a press conference.

The event, hosted by Western Illinois University, featured Molly Mayfield, who will be joining the Iowa SBDC at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, while Maria Ramos will be working with the Illinois SBDC at WIU.

Their roles will include providing one-on-one counseling and training for small businesses, with a focus on helping minority owners.

“I really want every aspiring entrepreneur to know that if you can dream it, you can do it, and we can help you,” Mayfield said.

Last year, the Illinois SBDC at WIU advised almost 400 clients and recorded over 2000 hours of counseling.

