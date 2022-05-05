Advertisement

Iowa, Illinois SBDC announce two new advisors for minority-owned businesses

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Iowa and Illinois Small Business Development Centers introduced two new business advisors Wednesday at a press conference.

The event, hosted by Western Illinois University, featured Molly Mayfield, who will be joining the Iowa SBDC at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, while Maria Ramos will be working with the Illinois SBDC at WIU.

Their roles will include providing one-on-one counseling and training for small businesses, with a focus on helping minority owners.

“I really want every aspiring entrepreneur to know that if you can dream it, you can do it, and we can help you,” Mayfield said.

Last year, the Illinois SBDC at WIU advised almost 400 clients and recorded over 2000 hours of counseling.

For more information about the group, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

Fundraiser for local chapter.
Junior League introduces ‘Women of QCopoly’ board game featuring women-led businesses
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
A pair of the 18th president's Remington New Model Army revolvers, with his likeness carved...
Civil War revolvers owned by U.S. Grant expected to fetch $1-3 million at Rock Island auction
Timber Lake Playhouse to reopen after two-year hiatus during COVID-19 pandemic.
Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll to reopen after two years