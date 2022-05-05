Advertisement

Light rain and cooler today

Drying out this weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Clouds have overtaken the KWQC viewing area and now we wait for the atmosphere to saturate enough to start raining.  What this means for most of us, is, rain will start out as sprinkles and then turn to a steady light rain.  This will keep highs in the 50s today.  As for rain amounts, areas south of I-80 will pick up around a half inch and areas north will pick up under a quarter inch today.  There appears to be a break in rain tonight before drizzle and light rain develop Friday morning. This will lead to a damp and chilly day in the 50s as well.  Everything will clear out Friday night and the weekend looks great. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s both days and we will be mainly dry as well. The lone rain chance will be late Sunday afternoon. Looking ahead to next week, summer arrives with breezy and humid conditions and highs in the upper 80s.

TODAY: Light rain.  High: 57º. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain.  Low: 47º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Damp and cool.. High: 57º

