Man pleads not guilty in death of Davenport teen

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man pleaded not guilty Thursday in the death of a 16-year-old boy in March.

Malachi Isaiah Vanderpool, 19, filed a written plea Wednesday through his attorney, Micah Johnson.

That same day, Scott County prosecutors formally filed charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.

He has a pretrial conference May 27. Vanderpool remained in the Scott County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Police responded to the 900 block of Iroquois Drive for a report of shots fired at about 6:19 a.m. March 18 where officers found Tylan Sanders.

Police said Vanderpool drove to the area to find Sanders. According to an arrest affidavit, Vanderpool then stabbed and shot the teen.

Sanders died from his injuries.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera, according to the affidavit. Shell casings also were found on the scene.

Vanderpool has previously been charged with criminal gang participation in 2017 and control of a firearm by a felon in 2020 and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to the affidavit.

