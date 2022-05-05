Mother’s Day brunch inspiration from Chef Steph

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Stephanie Godke stops by the share some recipes perfect for any breakfast or brunch spread---especially on Mother’s Day weekend.

Browned Butter and Radish Crostini

Ice Water

1/2 c. (1 stick) butter

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 baguette, sliced into 1″ pieces

Freshly ground black pepper

12 small red radishes, sliced very thin (preferably on a mandolin)

Flaky sea salt, for serving

Fresh thyme leaves, for serving

1/4 lemon, for serving

Fill a large bowl halfway with ice water, then fit a medium bowl inside the large bowl. Make sure to keep the inner bowl completely dry. (The water should come up to a couple inches below the top of the medium bowl.)

Make brown butter: In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Reduce heat to mediumlow and continue to cook, stirring frequently, until butter smells nutty and the bits of milk solids turn golden, about 5 minutes. • Carefully transfer butter to prepared medium bowl, add salt, and whisk constantly until butter has a thick whipped texture and has lightened in color, about 3 minutes.

Toast bread: Move oven rack to top position and turn on broiler. Place sliced baguette in a single layer on a baking sheet. Broil until lightly golden on one side, about 1 minute, then carefully flip with tongs and broil until golden on the other side.

Build crostini: Spread a generous amount of brown butter onto each piece of toasted baguette, and season with pepper. Top with radishes, a sprinkle of flaky sea salt, thyme leaves, and a squeeze of lemon.

Cold Brew Coffee Parfait

1/4 cup granulated white sugar

4 Tbsp all-purpose flour

2 cups cold brew coffee, unsweetened and black any brand works.

2 large egg yolks, lightly beaten

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream OR 1¼ cups Cool Whip, thawed

For Topping:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

2-3 Oreo cookies, filling scraped, finely crushed optional, for garnish

In a medium saucepan, whisk together the sugar and flour until fully combined and no lumps remain. Add in the cold brew coffee and turn on the heat to medium-high. Whisk thoroughly, taking care to scrape the bottom and sides of the pot and break up any lumps. Whisk occasionally until mixture begins to bubble and thicken. Allow to bubble for about 2 minutes.

Remove from the heat and working quickly and carefully, pour a small amount of the bubbling coffee mixture into the bowl of lightly beaten egg yolks, whisking the yolk mixture constantly to prevent the eggs from scrambling. This is called tempering the eggs. Once the eggs have been incorporated with the coffee mixture, pour the egg mixture back into the coffee mixture and continue cooking in the saucepan until the mixture comes to a boil. Allow to boil for about 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Mixture will have thickened.

Remove from heat and whisk in the vanilla extract. Strain the mixture into a bowl if there are any lumps. Cool the pudding to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

Once pudding has cooled, whip the heavy whipping cream in a stand mixer with the whisk attachment until stiff peaks form, about 5-7 minutes. Fold the whipped cream gently into the pudding mixture until no streaks remain and the mixture is fully incorporated. Spread the filling into fancy parfait glasses, then refrigerate for 6 hours, preferably overnight.

Just before serving, make fresh whipped cream to go on top: In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the heavy whipping cream and confectioners’ sugar together with the whisk attachment until stiff peaks form, about 5-7 minutes. Garnish with Oreo cookie crumbs, if using. Serve and store leftovers in the fridge.

