Orion man sentenced to prison in child pornography case

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Orion man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison in connection with a child pornography case.

Brian W. Duwe, 55, must serve 16 months of mandatory supervised release once he completes his prison sentence, according to Henry County court records.

He pleaded guilty in February to one count of child pornography, a Class X felony. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed eight more counts of child pornography.

Duwe was arrested Feb. 3, 2021.

According to a media release from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, police began the investigation in December 2020 after receiving information that Duwe was in possession of or distributing child sexual exploitation material or child sexual assault material

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.