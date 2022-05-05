QCA third grader inspires classmates after publishing first book

DONAHUE, Iowa (KWQC) - John Glenn Elementary School third grader Elena Skadal is a published author.

Her first book, “Squirrel Trouble: A Dog’s Tale” was published by Amazon earlier this year.

Since then, she has inspired her classmates to pick up the writing hobby.

“I didn’t know it would all become all like this, I just wanted to start writing a book,” said author Elena Skadal.

What started as a way to pass time while remote learning, has become a success story for 9-year-old Elena Skadal.

“I wanted to be creative and so, I just decided to start making a book because I didn’t really have anything else fun to do,” said Skadal.

That’s when “Squirrel Trouble” was born.

It is a fiction book, told from a dog’s point of view.

“Mia is a dog that loves her owner Lily. How will Mia deal with her situation caused by a mischievous squirrel. Read about the adventure Mia has as she must figure out where she is going and why,” said Skadal.

Skadal used her father’s old cell phone to piece together the chapters.

“I just downloaded Google Docs on my phone. And then I just talk-texted the whole thing. That just made it way easier for me to write 10 chapters,” said Skadal.

Skadal said almost 30 copies of her book have been sold.

“After a little while it was a published on Amazon and anyone could buy it in the world,” said Skadal.

Since then, she has inspired others in her class to write stories of their own.

“I didn’t think I was going to be an author until she inspired me to like, write about all my farm experiences and stuff,” said Ryder Wulf.

“Now it was cool that Elena wrote a book, and it inspired me to write these three books. I have started writing these three. I have typed these ones and I am writing these ones,” said Olivia Hoffmann.

“I’m also writing this other book called ‘The Amazing Adventures of Scooter the Dog.’ It’s about a dog who gets in trouble and he has a punishment where he has to sit in the bath for a few days, but he’s trying to find out a way to escape,” said Adriana Gronewold.

As for Elena, she is already working on book number two and has a message for anyone with an interest in writing.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are, you can be an author whenever,” said Skadal.

The second book she is writing is going to be a prequal to “Squirrel Trouble” and she hopes to publish that one as well.

Click here for more information about the book and purchasing.

