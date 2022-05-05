Rhubarb Fest celebrates 30th anniversary in Aledo June 3-4

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Stephanie Godke is the chair of the festival’s cook-off contest and informs viewers about how to enter the competition and shares some of her own delicious (and unique) recipes.

Learn more about the Aledo Rhubarb Festival HERE: https://aledorhubarbfest.com/

Raspberry Rhubarb Stuffed French Toast

Topping: 8 oz. rhubarb cut into ½” pieces (about 2 cups) / 4 oz. raspberries (about 1 cup) / ¼ cup granulated sugar / 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise or 1tsp. Vanilla

Filling: 2 Tbs. heavy cream / 1/2 cup cream cheese, softened /2 Tbsp. granulated sugar / ⅛ tsp. kosher salt

French toast: ¼ cup granulated sugar /½ cup whole milk/ 4 large eggs /½ cup heavy cream/ ¼ tsp. almond extract /⅛ tsp. kosher salt /8 (½”-thick) slices bread

Unsalted butter or vegetable oil (for pan)

Pure maple syrup

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Gently combine rhubarb and raspberries in a shallow baking dish that will hold them snugly. Scatter sugar over. Scrape seeds from vanilla bean into a small bowl and set aside for making the French toast. Add vanilla pod to dish. Cover with foil and bake fruit 15 minutes. Carefully remove foil, stir gently, and roast, uncovered, until fruit is beginning to collapse but is still bright pink, about 10 minutes more. Remove baking dish from oven; pluck out vanilla pod and discard. Let cool (juices will thicken as compote cools).

Do ahead: Compote can be made 3 days ahead. Transfer to an airtight container; cover and chill. Grill the French toast about 3 minutes per side. Transfer French toast to a baking sheet and keep warm in oven. Repeat with remaining 2 sandwiches. Bake French toast 5 minutes. Remove from oven and transfer to plates. Top with raspberry-rhubarb compote, maple syrup, and other toppings as desired

RHUBARB FOOL

For the rhubarb sauce:

1/2 cup sugar, or more, to taste

1 tablespoon finely grated orange zest

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 pound rhubarb stalks, ends trimmed and cut into 1-inch lengths (to make about 4 cups)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla For the whipped cream:

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup sour cream, stirred

METHOD 1 Cook the rhubarb: Place a medium-sized, heat-proof bowl on the counter next to the stove. In a wide, deep skillet over medium heat, stir together the sugar, orange zest and orange juice. Stir constantly until the mixture liquefies and begins to boil. (It’s fine if not all the sugar is dissolved at this point.)

Raise the heat to high and add the rhubarb. Cook, stirring constantly, until the rhubarb juices start to flow, the liquid comes to a boil, and the sugar dissolves completely. Adjust the heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Cook, stirring often, for an additional 4 to 6 minutes, or until the rhubarb starts to fall apart, but about one-third of the chunks remain intact. Taste and add more sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, if you like.

2 Cool the rhubarb: Immediately pour the rhubarb puree into the heatproof bowl and stir in the rosewater, if using. Cool to room temperature; the rhubarb will continue to soften as it sits.

3 Refrigerate the rhubarb for 2 to 3 hours, or until completely chilled. This rhubarb mixture can also be prepared several days in advance and kept refrigerated, or frozen for up to 3 months. (Thaw in the fridge overnight, if frozen.)

4 Whip the cream: In a chilled bowl, whip the cream with an hand mixer or stand mixer until it forms soft peaks but is slightly under-whipped. Whisk in the sour cream just until combined (the cream should still form soft peaks). 4 Assemble the fool: Add the whipped cream to the bowl of rhubarb. With a rubber spatula, swirl the cream and rhubarb together so that the mixture has streaks of rhubarb, but is not fully mixed. Spoon the fool into tall dessert dishes or wine glasses, and chill until ready to serve. The fool is best eaten on the day it is made, but leftovers will keep, covered, for a few days.

RHUBARB MUFFINS

2 1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda •

1 teaspoon baking powder •

1/2 teaspoon salt •

1 1/4 cups brown sugar •

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup buttermilk

1 1/2 cups diced rhubarb

1/2 cup chopped pecans •

1 tablespoon melted butter

1/3 cup white sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Grease two 12 cup muffin pans or line with paper cups. • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. In a separate bowl, beat the brown sugar, oil, egg, vanilla and buttermilk with an electric mixer until smooth. Pour in the dry ingredients and mix by hand just until blended. Stir in the rhubarb and pecans . • Spoon the batter into the prepared cups, filling almost to the top. In a small bowl, stir together the melted butter, white sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle about 1 teaspoon of this mixture on top of each muffin. • Bake in the preheated oven until the tops of the muffins spring back when lightly pressed, about 25 minutes. Cool in the pans for at least 10 minutes before removing.

Rhubarb Ketchup

6 cups diced fresh or frozen rhubarb

3 medium onions, chopped

1 cup sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 cup white vinegar

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon pickling spice

Directions • In a large saucepan, combine the first 8 ingredients. Place pickling spice on a double thickness of cheesecloth. Gather corners of cloth to enclose seasoning; tie securely with string. Add to saucepan. Cook 1 hour or until thickened. Discard spice bag. Cool ketchup. Store in airtight containers in the refrigerator.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.