Advertisement

Visit Quad Cities celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week

By Brittany Kyles
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The week of May 1-7th, Visit Quad Cities is celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week.

The initiative was created by the U.S. Travel Association to “restore the workforce, help communities recover, foster sustainability, usher in new innovations and reconnect travelers in the U.S. and around the world.”

CEO Dave Herrell of Visit Quad Cities says getting people to visit the Quad Cities is vital for our economy.

“So critically important to our economy, we need them. So you need visitors coming in to the market actually saves the taxpayer over $1,400 annually. And the dollars that we’re generating through sales, tax creation, and hotel, motel taxes, and gaming revenue, and gas revenue, all of these things are supporting jobs. So 8000 people work in the tourism and hospitality industry, in the Quad Cities, you know, small business in a thrives. And it’s a huge part of our image and our perception,” said Herrell.

To celebrate, Visit Quad Cities put together ways to learn about the QC with a bucket list.

“All of the things that are so vital to economic development, tourism can can help lead that pathway forward. So this is about our future. It’s also a celebration. And it’s a fun way to really get involved with visit quad cities,” said Herrell.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

More rain on Friday
Light rain moves in this afternoon
Iowa, Illinois SBDC announce two new advisors for minority-owned businesses
Moline Police add 5 new officers to the force
First Alert Forecast - Back to rainy days Thursday and Friday
First Alert Forecast - Back to rainy days Thursday and Friday