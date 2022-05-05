Visit Quad Cities celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The week of May 1-7th, Visit Quad Cities is celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week.

The initiative was created by the U.S. Travel Association to “restore the workforce, help communities recover, foster sustainability, usher in new innovations and reconnect travelers in the U.S. and around the world.”

CEO Dave Herrell of Visit Quad Cities says getting people to visit the Quad Cities is vital for our economy.

“So critically important to our economy, we need them. So you need visitors coming in to the market actually saves the taxpayer over $1,400 annually. And the dollars that we’re generating through sales, tax creation, and hotel, motel taxes, and gaming revenue, and gas revenue, all of these things are supporting jobs. So 8000 people work in the tourism and hospitality industry, in the Quad Cities, you know, small business in a thrives. And it’s a huge part of our image and our perception,” said Herrell.

To celebrate, Visit Quad Cities put together ways to learn about the QC with a bucket list.

“All of the things that are so vital to economic development, tourism can can help lead that pathway forward. So this is about our future. It’s also a celebration. And it’s a fun way to really get involved with visit quad cities,” said Herrell.

