1 arrested after police chase, crash in Annawan in April

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Kewanee Police have arrested a suspect after a police chase and crash ended in Annawan.

According to Kewanee Police, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on April 7, 2022. Police say the owner of the vehicle told officers they were visiting a friend’s house and left the keys in the car while it was unlocked. The vehicle owner later noticed the vehicle was gone and notified officers there was a firearm inside it.

Police say a short time later, officers found the stolen vehicle traveling in the 400 block of South Main St. Police say officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect quickly drove off, driving north out of city limits.

According to officers, they notified other police agencies about the stolen vehicle, after losing sight of it.

Not long after, Police say the stolen vehicle entered Annawan and crashed. An Annawan officer witnessed the crash and notified Kewanee Police.

Police say Tateeon Brown, 25, of Kewanee was found inside the vehicle and transported to St. Francis Hospital in Peoria for treatment. Inside the vehicle, police say additional stolen items were found that had been reported stolen one hour before the stolen vehicle report.

According to the press release, the Henry County State’s Attorney charged Brown with Residential Burglary, Class 1 Felony, Theft under $50, Class A Misdemeanor, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Class 2 Felony, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Class 4 Felony, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, Class A Misdemeanor, and traffic-related offenses.

Brown’s initial court appearance is scheduled for May 16, 2022, at 1 p.m.

