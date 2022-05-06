Advertisement

3 injured in crash on I-80 in Bureau County

Three people suffered minor injuries following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 80 in Bureau County.
Three people suffered minor injuries following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 80 in Bureau County.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUREA (KWQC) - Three people suffered minor injuries following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 80 in Bureau County.

Illinois State Police troopers responded around 7:47 p.m. for a crash involving two truck-tractor semi-trailers.

According to troopers, one of the vehicles was westbound when it crosses over the median barrier into the eastbound lanes for unknown reasons.

The second vehicle was eastbound and struck the first vehicle, according to troopers.

Three people were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

All lanes of I-80 reopened around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

No other information was released Friday.

