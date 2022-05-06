Advertisement

Autopsy: Patrick Lyoya killed by cop’s shot to the head

A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting...
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting Patrick Lyoya at Grand Rapids City Hall on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed about 8:10 a.m., on April 4, after what police said was a traffic stop.(Cory Morse | MLive.com | Grand Rapids Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An official autopsy has concluded that Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was killed by a Michigan police officer, died from a gunshot to the back of his head.

The finding matches the conclusion of an expert hired by Lyoya’s family.

The report from the Kent County medical examiner also says Patrick Lyoya’s blood-alcohol level was 0.29, more than three times over the legal limit for driving, when his car was stopped in Grand Rapids on April 4.

The Detroit Free Press reported the autopsy results Friday.

Lyoya was a 26-year-old refugee from Congo.

He was killed during a physical struggle with Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged in a fatal explosion.
Explosion at luxury Havana hotel kills 18, injures dozens
First Alert Forecast - Saturday's sun gets us to 70!
First Alert Forecast - Saturday's sun gets us to 70!
FILE - Nicki Minaj presents the award for favorite duo or group - pop/rock at the American...
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Nicki Minaj’s father
Over 200 vendors from across Iowa and Illinois are registered for this year’s Freight House...
Freight House Farmers’ Market opens Saturday
Over 200 vendors from across Iowa and Illinois are registered for this year’s Freight House...
Freight House Farmers’ Market opens Saturday