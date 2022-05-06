Davenport breaks ground on Veterans Memorial Park expansion

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Veterans Memorial Park has officially entered phase two of an update that began a decade ago.

The City of Davenport and Friends of Veterans Memorial Park broke ground on an expansion that hopes to bring more people to the riverfront location.

Phase one of the project added a monument to the park, and while that phase was important, it’s a lot smaller than what’s coming this summer.

“Phase two is the primary thing is the river overlook, which is going to be a really nice area,” said Bill Churchill, president of Friends of Veterans Memorial Park. “It’s right next to the bike trail. So anybody using the bike trail will be able to stop and rest.”

The update will also clear this grassy area for a series of walking trails, add a large mural, and include an amphitheater area.

“It’s moving for people to understand what the American flag represents. And to have this Veterans Memorial Park where we can recognize what the veterans have done. And our family members can come down and reflect in this area, we think is going to be very, very special.” said Churchill.

The project is fully funded by Davenport CIP grants, and the city sees the value of parks.

“We work hard to make sure there are places for people to go and enjoy things for free. Right and go, go play and be outside,” said Davenport Mayor Mike Matson. “I’m so proud to be part of a community that thinks that that’s important.”

It’s not stopping at Veterans Memorial. Last month, the city announced $2,500,000 of American Rescue Plan funds would go towards improving nine other parks.

“There’ll be several playground replacements and upgrades, there will be a couple splash pads, enhancements, water features,” said Chad Dyson, director of Parks and Recreation for Davenport. “Then several of our underutilized hard courts are going to be renovated to be a multi-sport court.”

Different projects with the same goal, better parks and a better Davenport.

You can find a full list of parks that will be updated with ARPA funds here.

