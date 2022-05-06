Advertisement

Freight House Farmers’ Market opens Saturday

The Freight House Farmers' Market is predicted to have a strong impact on the local QC economy.
By Evan Denton
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Freight House Farmers’ Market opens for the season Saturday, and it is predicted to have a strong impact on the local QC economy.

Over 200 vendors from across Iowa and Illinois are registered.

“The thousands of people who attend the market is a whole other level of economic activity that we really need and appreciate,” said Downtown Davenport Partnership’s Kyle Carter. “It’s a huge benefit to the region to have something so successful and have a farmer’s market that has grown tenfold since it started. The vendors themselves are small businesses, so having that critical mass down here a couple of times a week is just awesome.”

In an effort to combat food insecurity, the Freight House Farmers’ Market provides access to fresh healthy foods for people of all socioeconomic levels.

“We are one of the few SNAP/EBT farmer’s markets in the state, which allows us to manage it so folks come in and cash tokens that they can use at any of our vendors that sell any kind of a grocery or fresh produce here in the market,” said Lorrie Beaman, the Freight House Farmers’ Market’s executive director. “I believe it has also grown our diversity in our vendors as well. It’s a win-win situation, and it is a part of our mission here to make sure that we are taking care of our community.”

Carter said there is an opportunity to make the Freight House Farmers’ Market bigger and better in the future.

“It’s really kind of bursting at the seams, and I think there is more we can do to build new infrastructure to support the market and help it grow even more,” Carter said.

Beaman said the Freight House Farmers’ Market will soon introduce its ‘Neighborhood Traveling Market,’ which brings fresh produce into underserved neighborhoods. SNAP/EBT tokens will be accepted.

For more information on the Freight House Farmers’ Market’s schedule, click or tap here.

