Freight House Outdoor Market opens for the season

Freight House Farmer's Outdoor Market opens for the season on Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Lorrie Beeman of Freight House Farmer’s Market talks about the exciting launch of the 2022 Outdoor Market season. The weekend (and Wednesday) tradition returns at 8am on Saturday, May 7.

The Quad Cities’ jewel is a vibrant market loaded with amazing food, local flowers and garden plants, fresh produce, fresh baked breads and treats, live music, displays and activities, local artists and crafts and more.

The Freight House Farmers Market is ranked 6th in the nation as a top farmer’s market according to industry experts. Visit at 421 West River Drive, Davenport.

FYI. We have had some questions about starting days and times. FREIGHT HOUSE FARMERS MARKET Outdoors Starting...

Posted by Freight House Farmers' Market on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

