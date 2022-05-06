Get ready for the 148th running of Kentucky Derby by preparing a Mint Julep

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The first Saturday in May kicks off the 148th running of Kentucky Derby.

TV6 caught up with Old Forester Master Taster Jackie Zykan, to go over the ingredients for the traditional Mint Julep drink.

“So there’s two ways to go about this right. You can do it from scratch or you can take the easier route and old forester actually does make a mint julep in a bottle that is available in retailers. It’s mint oil, sugar, and old forester, and that’s kind of all you need. But if you want to go from scratch, you’re going to start with two ounces of old forester 86 proof and put that into a mixing glass. Right and then three quarters of an ounce of simple syrup is going to go in there too. That’s just one to one regular old simple syrup, you can make it at home you can buy mint leaves are your next option here. So eight to 10 mint leaves that pluck those right off the stem, and then we’re gonna go ahead and get those with a muddler it’s really important that you’re going to use a flat bottom Mugler and not one with teeth on it because you don’t want to pulverize the leaves. You definitely just want to bruise them up a little bit and release the oils. And we use a Julep strainer and pour this over crushed ice in a glass crushed ice is key because you notice we didn’t shake or strain this at all did we? You’re gonna need that dilution in order to you know, I didn’t last a little bit longer, but the most important part of a mint julep the mint, fresh mint is best if it started to get wilt if it’s turned purple, which it will if you freeze it, so if you haven’t on ice, it will turn kind of purple don’t use that meant that get fresh, bright perky mint, you have to smack your mint. This is everybody’s favorite step. So on the back of your hand, just a couple little snacks. What that does is it really opens up all the pores on those leaves. And that meant oil become so much more fragrant, right next to your straw in your glass so that every time you go in to take a sip, that meant is right there in your face,” said Zykan.

The Mint Julep has been the official Kentucky Derby cocktail since 1939.

You can catch the Kentucky Derby at 1:30pm on TV6 and you can also see the Turtle Derby at 4pm on YouTube.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.